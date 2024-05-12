Abreu is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Nationals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu will begin Sunday's game in the dugout as Washington sends out left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Ceddanne Rafaela will start in center field, while Jarren Duran and Tyler O'Neill man left and right field respectively. Abreu hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning in Saturday's 4-2 win. He's slashing .284/.378/.480 with three home runs and 14 RBI over 119 plate appearances this season.