Abreu went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rays.

Abreu delivered the final scoring play for the Red Sox in this contest when he took Rays reliever Kevin Kelly deep in the sixth inning. Over the last four games, Abreu has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with five RBI and three extra-base hits. The 24-year-old outfielder continues to play well in a strong-side platoon role, slashing .275/.357/.486 with five homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 157 plate appearances this season.