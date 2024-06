Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Abreu twisted his right ankle in the dugout during Sunday's loss to the Tigers and is receiving treatment, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 24-year-old went 1-for-4 with a run scored before he suffered the injury and was replaced by a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. Abreu will have Monday's team off day to aid in his recovery before the start of a two-game series versus Atlanta on Tuesday.