Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Leads offense in win

Abreu went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two doubles in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Abreu's second-inning blast was ultimately all the Red Sox needed for the win. The outfielder has hit safely in five straight contests, going 7-for-18 with two homers and four doubles in that span. For the season, he's batting .259 with an .811 OPS, 22 homers, 65 RBI, 69 runs scored, 27 doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases over 120 contests. With about six weeks left in the season, Abreu has time to set career highs in most areas, as he's right in line with his counting stats from last year.