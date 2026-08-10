Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Returns Sunday

Abreu started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Athletics.

Abreu, who was held out of Saturday's lineup with lower-leg soreness, was back in action Sunday but did not play the field. His fifth-inning sacrifice fly gave Boston a 3-2 lead before the A's came back late. It was the sixth consecutive game with an RBI for Abreu, who was delivered 10 runs during that stretch. The two-time Gold Glove winning outfielder was replaced in the right field by Eli White the last two games.