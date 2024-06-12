Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that he expects Abreu (ankle) to return "sooner rather than later," Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cora said that Abreu still feels some minor discomfort with his right ankle when running in a straight line, but the outfielder is doing much better. He will need a rehab assignment, so Abreu will not be ready for activation when first eligible Thursday. However, it sounds like the Red Sox won't have to wait too much longer to get their right fielder back.