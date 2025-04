Abreu isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Abreu belted a three-run homer in the early game Saturday, and he'll retreat to the bench in the nightcap with lefty Doug Nikhazy set to start on the bump for Cleveland. Rob Refsnyder will patrol right field and bat fifth while Abreu sits.