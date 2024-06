Manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Abreu (ankle) will be placed on the injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Abreu twisted his right ankle in the dugout during Sunday's game and the injury seems to be severe enough to warrant a significant absence, although exactly how long Abreu will be out remains to be seen. Tyler O'Neill (knee) could return Wednesday to take Abreu's place on the roster and in the outfield.