Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Abreu (ankle) went through a full pregame workout Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu is making a quick recovery from his right ankle sprain. It's not clear whether he has a chance to be ready for activation Thursday when he's first eligible, but the outfielder is trending in a good direction. Abreu is slashing .272/.344/.485 with six home runs and seven stolen bases this season as Boston's primary right fielder.