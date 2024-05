Abreu went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over San Francisco.

Abreu is swinging a productive bat; this was his fifth multi-hit game over the last 10 contests, during which he's 18-for-41 with nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Much of that production has come as the cleanup batter, a spot that had been filled by Triston Casas prior to the oblique injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list.