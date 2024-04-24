Abreu batted cleanup and went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Guardians.

Abreu broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning with the home run, but the Red Sox were unable to build off it. It was the fourth consecutive game that an Abreu hit gave Boston a lead. The outfielder, who has reached base safely in 11 straight games, is batting .361 (13-for-36) with seven extra-base hits and seven walks during his on-base streak. This was the second straight game at cleanup for Abreu, who is needed to help replace the production lost when the team placed Triston Casas (fractured rib) on the IL.