Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Pirates
Abreu's three-hit day represented his second such effort in three days as he posted multiple RBI for the first time this season. Abreu entered the series with PIttsburgh hitting just .184 but reached base 10 times, going 7-for-12 with three walks, a homer, two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored during the weekend set to raise his average to .280 with a .390 on-base percentage.
