Abreu went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

Getting the start in left field and batting second, Abreu got the rout going early by launching a Quinn Priester changeup completely out of PNC Park in the first inning. It was Abreu's first homer of the season, and the 24-year-old has three multi-hit performances while starting eight of the last nine games. Over that stretch, he's batting .320 (8-for-25) with four doubles, four steals, four RBI and seven runs scored.