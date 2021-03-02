Grotz (elbow) will be shut down for two days an re-evaluated later in the week, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Grotz left Monday's game against Atlanta with an elbow injury. Initial tests didn't reveal any serious injuries, but the Red Sox will be cautious with him for now given that it's still early March. Grotz was always a long shot at best to break camp on the big-league roster given that he's merely a non-roster invitee, so any time lost to an injury only makes his chances even slimmer.