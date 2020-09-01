site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-zac-grotz-outrighted-off-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Zac Grotz: Outrighted off 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grotz was outrighted off the Mariners' 40-man roster Tuesday.
It's been a busy five days for Grotz, who was recalled twice, optioned twice and now outrighted in that short span. He's allowed 12 earned runs in 7.1 innings this season while posting a 4:11 K:BB.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read