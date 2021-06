Grotz (elbow) has appeared in three games for Triple-A Worcester since being activated from the 7-day injured list June 10, covering 3.2 innings while giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks.

Grotz's 2021 debut was delayed until this month while he recovered from an elbow injury he suffered early in spring training. The 28-year-old right-hander doesn't possess a spot on the Red Sox's 40-man roster and will likely remain at Triple-A for the entire season.