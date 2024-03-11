Kelly (oblique) will play catch Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Kelly is starting to ramp back up after suffering a left oblique injury earlier this month. The reliever thinks he can be ready in time for Opening Day, but that wouldn't seem to be a given, nor would his inclusion on the big-league roster even if he is healthy.
