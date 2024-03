Kelly (oblique) expects to resume throwing off a mound next week and be ready in time for Opening Day, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Kelly has come down with some left oblique soreness, but the reliever is optimistic he can avoid a stint on the injured list. The 29-year-old would not appear to be a lock for the Opening Day roster, though, and has struggled this spring in allowing two runs on four hits and four walks over three innings.