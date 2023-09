Busenitz was sent outright to Triple-A Louisville on Monday, per the MLB's transactions log.

Busenitz was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday, and after failing to draw interest on the waiver wire, he'll see action with the Bats. The right-hander owns a 4.53 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 41 strikeouts over 43.2 frames this season at Triple-A.