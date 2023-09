The Reds designated Busenitz for assignment on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After being optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Aug. 20, Busenitz will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to make room for Tejay Antone's (elbow) return from the 60-day IL. Busenitz gave up two runs in five innings with the Reds this season and holds a 4.53 ERA in the minors.