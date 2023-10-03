Busenitz struck out two over two perfect innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals after the Reds selected his contract from Triple-A Louisville prior to the contest.

The Reds optioned Carson Spiers to the minors to open up a spot on 28-man active roster for Busenitz ahead of the season finale. Busenitz thus closes the season with a spot on the Reds' 40-man roster, though he may find himself on the chopping block once Cincinnati reinstates players from the 60-day injured list over the offseason. The 33-year-old right-hander made six relief appearances at the big-league level in 2023, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across seven innings.