Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that Almora (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment soon, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell didn't specify whether Almora will head to the minors later this week or at some point next week, but the veteran outfielder at least looks to be progressing from the right shoulder contusion that landed him on the 10-day injured list Aug. 20. Jake Fraley and TJ Friedl have seemingly taken hold of regular roles in the corner outfield over the past couple weeks, so Almora will likely be limited to the short side of a platoon whenever he makes his way back from the IL.