The Reds placed Almora on the COVID-19-related injured list Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Stuart Fairchild was summoned from Triple-A Louisville to replace Almora, who had transitioned into a fourth-outfielder role for the Reds following Tyler Naquin's recent return from the injured list. For as long as Almora is unavailable, the righty-hitting Fairchild will likely serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield with the lefty-hitting Naquin.