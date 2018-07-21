Blandino suffered what appeared to be a significant knee injury late in Friday's loss to the Pirates, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He was really sore. And he'll get some X-rays tomorrow, I believe get an MRI tomorrow. Hopefully it's something that will not be too devastating for him but certainly it's very unfortunate," Reds manager Jim Riggleman said after the game.

Blandino was trying to complete a double-play in the ninth inning of an 11-1 game when the Pirates' Max Moroff appeared to get his cleats stuck in the mud while stopping a slide and accidentally rolled into Blandino. Blandino wasn't able to put much weight on the knee and had to be helped off the field.