The Reds transferred Young from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Young has been on the shelf all season while recovering low back disc degeneration, an issue that resulted in him being shut down in mid-March during spring training. Manager David Bell recently disclosed that Young wasn't expected to be ready to make his season debut until late May, so the lefty reliever's move to the 60-day injured list won't have much effect, if any, on his recovery timeline.