Young (back) failed to retire any of the seven batters he faced and was charged with six runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks during his relief appearance in Tuesday's 14-1 loss to the White Sox.

Young made his Cactus League debut Tuesday after he experienced back tightness early on during his throwing progression in camp, and based on how he fared against the White Sox, he might have benefited from taking a few extra days before entering the Reds' spring pitching schedule. The Reds haven't yet indicated that Young experienced a setback during his appearance, so he'll presumably hope to iron out the kinks in his subsequent outings as he looks to secure a spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. Young nabbed four wins, one save and 13 holds while pitching to a 3.86 ERA over 53.2 innings out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2023.