Young will begin the season on the injured list after having a setback with his back injury, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Young made his spring debut earlier this week but didn't retire a single batter while allowing five earned runs. As it turns out, he was still probably compromised physically and an IL stint is in the offing. It's not clear how long Young will be out, but on a related note, Justin Wilson was spotted in the Reds' clubhouse Friday.