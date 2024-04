Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that he anticipates Young (back) being sidelined until late May, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Young is dealing with a low back disc degeneration, an injury he came into spring training with and then had a setback in mid-March. It's not clear whether the left-hander has begun a throwing program yet. Young will occupy a lefty relief role for the Reds once he's ready.