Nationals' Alex Young: Makes organizational debut

Young (elbow) has struck out two batters and has allowed no hits and one walk over two innings across his first two appearances for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League since signing a minor-league deal with Washington on May 14.

Young is back to full health again after he missed all of last season while recovering from elbow surgery, which he underwent March 31, 2025. The Nationals are having the veteran southpaw knock off some rust in the FCL, but it shouldn't be long before he eventually settles in the bullpen at Triple-A Rochester. The 32-year-old Young owns a 4.34 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 277.2 innings over parts of six career seasons in the majors.