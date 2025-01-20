The Reds signed Young to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Young began last season with the Reds before being traded to the Giants and then finishing the year with the Mets. The left-handed reliever dealt with back problems in 2024 but has been pretty effective since 2022 when available, posting a 3.28 ERA and 86:38 K:BB over 96 innings. Young has a shot to win a bullpen job in Cincinnati if he has a strong camp.