The Mets non-tendered Young on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Young started the 2024 regular season on the Reds' injured list due to a back injury he suffered during spring training. He was activated off IL in late May, but after being traded to the Giants on July 7, he was subsequently designated for assignment by San Francisco, which led to him being claimed off waivers by the Mets on July 17. Young appeared in just 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with a 2.87 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over 15.2 innings.