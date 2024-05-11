Diaz walked one and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Diaz had given up five runs over 1.1 innings across his last two outings, which came in non-save situations. This was his first save since April 27, and he's now 7-for-8 in save chances this season. A couple of implosions have wreaked havoc on Diaz's ratios -- he's at a 6.08 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB through 13.1 innings, but he's been scored upon in four of his 14 appearances. His walk rate is high, but it hasn't cost him the closer job yet.