Diaz (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit, a hit batsman and two walks without striking out a batter in one-third of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

Diaz loaded the bases with back-to-back one-out walks, and Kevin Newman delivered the walk-off two-run single. This was Diaz's first blown save since his season debut, but he's hardly been dominant lately, allowing seven runs with a 5:6 K:BB over his last 3.2 innings. The closer has a 6.75 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB while converting seven of nine save chances through 14.2 innings on the year.