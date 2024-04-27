Diaz pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rangers to record his sixth save of the season.

It didn't look like the closer's services would be necessary when the Reds took an 8-0 lead into the ninth inning, but Brent Suter served up back-to-back homers to Davis Wendzel and Corey Seager, and Diaz had to enter the game with one out and the tying run on deck. He was up to the task, needing seven pitches (five strikes) to get the final two outs. While his velocity remains down -- his fastball topped out at 94.0 mph Saturday -- Diaz is still getting results, converting six of seven save chances this season with a 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB through 11 innings.