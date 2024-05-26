Diaz threw a perfect ninth inning against the Dodgers on Saturday to secure his ninth save of the season.

Diaz sat down Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernandez on a total of seven pitches to nail down the win for starter Hunter Greene. While Diaz still has an ugly 5.95 ERA this season, his job as the Reds' closer is not in jeopardy. He's squandered just one save in his last 10 chances, and with only two hits and two walks allowed in his last four appearances, Diaz seems to have turned the page after a rough stretch in mid-May.