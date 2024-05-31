Diaz earned the save Friday against the Cubs despite allowing a run on two hits in a walk in the ninth inning.

Diaz allowed the first two baserunners to reach safely before surrendering a one-out double to Seiya Suzuki. While one run scored on the play, Jacob Hurtubise would throw out Nick Madrigal at the plate as the tying run before Diaz got Cody Bellinger to fly out, sealing a 5-4 victory. While it didn't come easy for Diaz on Friday, he's now converted four straight save opportunities while allowing just one earned run in his last 5.2 innings. Diaz's ERA still sits at an uninspiring 5.91 with a 1.55 WHP and 22:15 K:BB across 21.1 innings this year. He's converted 11 of 13 save chances overall.