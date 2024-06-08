Diaz gave up a run on a hit and a walk in the ninth inning Friday, recording his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Cubs. He struck out one.

The right-hander made things difficult once again, issuing a free pass with two outs before a Miguel Amaya double brought the tying run to the plate. Diaz was able to strike out Patrick Wisdom to end the game, however. Diaz has walked a batter in four straight appearances, but he's successfully converted six straight save chances. On the season, he carries a rough 5.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB through 24.1 innings, but for now the Reds are willing to let him work through his control issues.