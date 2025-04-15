Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Diaz will not be the team's set closer, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

The skipper plans to use Diaz, who was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, "when it makes sense." There's a good chance Diaz will eventually get his closer job back if he pitches well, but Francona has been pleased with Emilio Pagan's performance and it sounds like Pagan will continue serving as the club's primary closer for the time being.