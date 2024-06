Diaz earned a save against Cleveland on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Entering with a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Diaz needed just 13 pitches to retire the Guardians in order. Since May 21, Diaz is seven-for-seven in save chances with only two runs allowed in 10 appearances. On the season, Diaz is 14-for-16 in save chances with a 5.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB in 25.1 innings.