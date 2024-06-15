Diaz allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk Friday while earning a save over Milwaukee.

Diaz was tasked with holding the 6-3 lead in the ninth inning Friday and ran into some trouble. He walked in a run after an error loaded the bases and allowed what would've been the game-tying hit if not for Will Benson throwing out Jake Bauers at home. Diaz has converted eight straight saves and 15 of his 17 chances this season. Despite his relative success in those situations, his ERA is up to 5.47 with a lackluster 27:19 K:BB through 26.1 innings.