Diaz walked one batter and struck out another in a scoreless inning Sunday. He earned a save over the Cubs.

Diaz worked around a leadoff walk to finish off the 5-2 victory. He's struggled at times throughout the year but he appears to be turning a corner; Diaz has allowed one run over his last 5.2 innings while converting five straight save opportunities. The 27-year-old righty has 12 saves with a 23:16 K:BB and 5.64 ERA through 22.1 innings this season.