Diaz earned the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Padres, logging a strikeout and a walk in a scoreless inning.

After issuing a leadoff walk to Jurickson Profar in the ninth, Diaz struck out Manny Machado before inducing a game-ending double play off the bat of Jake Cronenworth to close out the shutout victory. It's an encouraging bounce-back effort from Diaz, who'd allowed five runs (four earned) in his previous three appearances (2.1 innings) while taking a pair of losses and a blown save. The 27-year-old right-hander still sports a subpar 6.62 ERA with a 1.64 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB across 17.2 innings while going eight for 10 in save opportunities this season.