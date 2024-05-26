Share Video

Diaz struck out both batters he faced to pick up his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Dodgers.

Diaz closed the door on the Dodgers for the second-consecutive game, though he ran both counts full and needed 16 pitches to record the final two outs. It was the fourth-consecutive scoreless outing for Diaz, who appears to be turning things around after allowing 17 baserunners and 10 runs (nine earned) while blowing a save and earning two losses over his previous seven appearances spanning 5.2 innings between April 29 and May 19.

