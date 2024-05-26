Diaz struck out both batters he faced to pick up his 10th save of the season Sunday against the Dodgers.

Diaz closed the door on the Dodgers for the second-consecutive game, though he ran both counts full and needed 16 pitches to record the final two outs. It was the fourth-consecutive scoreless outing for Diaz, who appears to be turning things around after allowing 17 baserunners and 10 runs (nine earned) while blowing a save and earning two losses over his previous seven appearances spanning 5.2 innings between April 29 and May 19.