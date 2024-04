Diaz earned the save in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Phillies, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

After allowing three runs and blowing a save in his first outing this year, Diaz has converted his subsequent five save opportunities, allowing just one run while striking out 10 over his last nine appearances. His ERA is down to 3.48 with a 1.16 WHIP across 10.1 innings this season.