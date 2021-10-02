Garrett (0-4) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus Pittsburgh.

The southpaw allowed two of the three batters he faced to reach base, and Michael Lorenzen allowed both of them to score. Garrett's tumultuous season seems set to end that way as well, as he's allowed six runs in his last 10.1 innings since the start of September. He owns a 6.17 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB across 46.2 innings overall, while adding seven saves and seven holds.