Brice was removed from Thursday's game against the Brewers with an irregular heartbeat, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Brice faced just two batters before exiting the game with a trainer, serving up a go-ahead homer to Lorenzo Cain before getting Christian Yelich to fly out. Fortunately, it sounds like the right-hander received positive results from tests afterwards. He should be considered day-to-day for now.