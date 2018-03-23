Revere was reassigned to minor league camp Thursday, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fay notes that Revere was one of the biggest surprises from Thursday's round of cuts, although it's worth mentioning that he had gone just .125/.160/.208 through 24 spring at-bats. "I think he'll go back and talk with his agent and see what his opportunities are," said manager Bryan Price. The indication as of now is that Revere may forgo heading to minor league camp and instead see if there are any other teams in need of a fourth outfielder.