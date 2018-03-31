Angels' Ben Revere: Rejoins Angels
Revere signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Revere joins the Angels after being released by the Reds last Sunday. The veteran outfielder slashed .275/.308/.344 with 21 stolen bases in 308 plate appearances with the Angels in 2017, and would likely provide outfield depth if promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
