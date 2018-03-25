Revere was released from Reds' minor-league camp Sunday.

Revered signed with the Reds this offseason with the hopes of cracking the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder. After going 3-for-24 at the plate this spring, he was reassigned to minor-league camp on Thursday. The speedy outfielder will now look to sign on with a club in need of an additional major-league outfielder.