Ben Revere: Released by Rangers
Revere was released by the Rangers on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Revere will look for work elsewhere after failing to secure a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster. The veteran outfielder spent all of the 2018 campaign in the minors, hitting .277/.319/.406 in 40 games for Triple-A Salt Lake.
